Delta-8 Zkittlez Vape Pen (Indica) - 900 mg
About this product
Zkittlez is an indica-dominated hybrid who’s name reminds you of a certain candy for a reason, this strain is a fruit explosion. Zkittlez will have you feeling relaxed, focused, and social. Enjoy this sweet tropical blend of fruit flavors that tastes like candy. Zkittlez is a heavy hitter that is calming, leaving consumers focused, alert and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of the day.
• 1 gram (1000mg) flavored distillate
• Disposable vape pen with USB charge port; charger not included
• Solventless
Effects: Feeling relaxed, focused, and social
It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
How to Charge Your Vape Pen? Use a micro USB charger!
About this strain
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
About this brand
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
