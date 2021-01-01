About this product
To order online visit https://fingerboardfarm.market/
Porch pickup is also available at Fingerboard Farm!
Cannabis teas have been enjoyed in many forms in various cultures for centuries. Enjoy a special box of our Fingerboard Farm FarmTEAque Sleepy Time Hemp tea with two organic cinnamon sticks. Relax and savor the flavor of this delicious combination.
Box includes:
2 ounces of Loose Leaf Hemp Flower Tea (Makes 10-12 cups)
2 organic cinnamon sticks
Instructions: Steep 1.5 teaspoons of our organic CBD tea with a cinnamon stick in boiling water for 7-10 minutes. For enhanced cannabinoid consumption: add some milk, butter, or cream (as cannabinoids bind exclusively to fats). Sip and enjoy.
Ingredients: Hemp Leaves, Tulsi Leaves, Lemongrass, Ginger, Turmeric, Licorice, and Elderberry.
• Turmeric: Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric, it has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and is a very strong antioxidant.
• Ginger: Highly potent anti-antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent; energizer and stimulator; supports the digestive system.
• Lemongrass: Promotes healthy digestion; cleanses and detoxifies the body and contains anti-inflammatory properties.
• Licorice: An anti-inflammatory agent, may relieve bloating and indigestion; enhances the health benefits of the herbs in this tea formula.
Porch pickup is also available at Fingerboard Farm!
Cannabis teas have been enjoyed in many forms in various cultures for centuries. Enjoy a special box of our Fingerboard Farm FarmTEAque Sleepy Time Hemp tea with two organic cinnamon sticks. Relax and savor the flavor of this delicious combination.
Box includes:
2 ounces of Loose Leaf Hemp Flower Tea (Makes 10-12 cups)
2 organic cinnamon sticks
Instructions: Steep 1.5 teaspoons of our organic CBD tea with a cinnamon stick in boiling water for 7-10 minutes. For enhanced cannabinoid consumption: add some milk, butter, or cream (as cannabinoids bind exclusively to fats). Sip and enjoy.
Ingredients: Hemp Leaves, Tulsi Leaves, Lemongrass, Ginger, Turmeric, Licorice, and Elderberry.
• Turmeric: Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric, it has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and is a very strong antioxidant.
• Ginger: Highly potent anti-antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent; energizer and stimulator; supports the digestive system.
• Lemongrass: Promotes healthy digestion; cleanses and detoxifies the body and contains anti-inflammatory properties.
• Licorice: An anti-inflammatory agent, may relieve bloating and indigestion; enhances the health benefits of the herbs in this tea formula.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fingerboard Farm
Our Mission + Philosophy — We at Fingerboard Farm are on a mission to lead the way as the best commercially licensed organic Hemp farm in Maryland. We independently grow, create, formulate, and sell small-batch, organic CBD flower, oil, and Delta 8 products near Frederick, Maryland.
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry!
We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Porch Pickups — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
As the holiday season approaches, subscribe to our newsletter to receive all of our best deals, tips, and updates. Get involved with our Adopt a Hemp Plant Program, and don’t get to follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too! Whether you're near or far from Frederick, MD, get the best organic CBD flower and Delta 8 products on the market from Fingerboard Farm. Stop by for porch pick-up or shop online today!
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry!
We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Porch Pickups — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
As the holiday season approaches, subscribe to our newsletter to receive all of our best deals, tips, and updates. Get involved with our Adopt a Hemp Plant Program, and don’t get to follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too! Whether you're near or far from Frederick, MD, get the best organic CBD flower and Delta 8 products on the market from Fingerboard Farm. Stop by for porch pick-up or shop online today!