About this product
Visit our website at FingerboardFarm.Market
Open Now • Order Online • Curbside Pickup
Make these fantastic tiny seeds an essential part of any meal! Each serving of Fingerboard Farm Hemp Hearts offers 10 g of plant protein, 12 g of Omegas 3 & 6, and all nine essential amino acids. With a rich and nutty taste, this healthy snack offers incredible versatility when added to your favorite baked goods, yogurt, salad, smoothie, oatmeal, granola, and more!
High Protein
Rich in Fiber
Vegan, Paleo, Keto, and Gluten-Free
Contains Heart-healthy Fatty Acids
Helps with PMS
Can Improve Your Skin
Vegan, Paleo, Keto, and Gluten-Free
Directions: Sprinkle on your favorite foods or eat right out of the bag. Safe to consume raw. Refrigerate after opening.
Open Now • Order Online • Curbside Pickup
Make these fantastic tiny seeds an essential part of any meal! Each serving of Fingerboard Farm Hemp Hearts offers 10 g of plant protein, 12 g of Omegas 3 & 6, and all nine essential amino acids. With a rich and nutty taste, this healthy snack offers incredible versatility when added to your favorite baked goods, yogurt, salad, smoothie, oatmeal, granola, and more!
High Protein
Rich in Fiber
Vegan, Paleo, Keto, and Gluten-Free
Contains Heart-healthy Fatty Acids
Helps with PMS
Can Improve Your Skin
Vegan, Paleo, Keto, and Gluten-Free
Directions: Sprinkle on your favorite foods or eat right out of the bag. Safe to consume raw. Refrigerate after opening.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fingerboard Farm
Our Mission + Philosophy — We at Fingerboard Farm are on a mission to lead the way as the best commercially licensed organic Hemp farm in Maryland. We independently grow, create, formulate, and sell small-batch, organic CBD flower, oil, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products near Frederick, Maryland.
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all of our best deals, tips, and updates. Get involved with our Adopt a Hemp Plant Program, and don’t get to follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too! Whether you're near or far from Frederick, MD, get the best organic CBD flower, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products on the market from Fingerboard Farm. Stop by for curbside pickup or shop online today!
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all of our best deals, tips, and updates. Get involved with our Adopt a Hemp Plant Program, and don’t get to follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too! Whether you're near or far from Frederick, MD, get the best organic CBD flower, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products on the market from Fingerboard Farm. Stop by for curbside pickup or shop online today!