THC-0 Cartridge – Skittlez (Indica) - 900 mg
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Visit our website at FingerboardFarm.Market
Open Now • Order Online • Curbside Pickup
Fingerboard Farm now carries your favorite rainbow candy with an exciting THC 0 twist! Experience a burst of fruity flavor as you indulge in this sweet Zkittlez (Indica) cartridge. With a high three times more potent than traditional THC products, you’re in for an enjoyable ride. It’s the latest cannabinoid to hit the market, and, much like its cousin Delta 9 THC, it offers you a bold and buzzy psychotropic high.
How to Charge Your Vape Pen? Use a micro USB charger!
Size: 1 g Cartridge, 900 mg Total Cannabinoids
Directions: Puff cartridge until desired results
Recommended Use: As needed
Ingredients: Delta 10 THC derived from natural hemp, Natural Terpenes
*This product contains a Delta 9 THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.
Open Now • Order Online • Curbside Pickup
Fingerboard Farm now carries your favorite rainbow candy with an exciting THC 0 twist! Experience a burst of fruity flavor as you indulge in this sweet Zkittlez (Indica) cartridge. With a high three times more potent than traditional THC products, you’re in for an enjoyable ride. It’s the latest cannabinoid to hit the market, and, much like its cousin Delta 9 THC, it offers you a bold and buzzy psychotropic high.
How to Charge Your Vape Pen? Use a micro USB charger!
Size: 1 g Cartridge, 900 mg Total Cannabinoids
Directions: Puff cartridge until desired results
Recommended Use: As needed
Ingredients: Delta 10 THC derived from natural hemp, Natural Terpenes
*This product contains a Delta 9 THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.
About this strain
Skittlez Mintz is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this Skittlez Mintz - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Skittlez Mintz effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fingerboard Farm
Our Mission + Philosophy — We at Fingerboard Farm are on a mission to lead the way as the best commercially licensed organic Hemp farm in Maryland. We independently grow, create, formulate, and sell small-batch, organic CBD flower, oil, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products near Frederick, Maryland.
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all of our best deals, tips, and updates. Get involved with our Adopt a Hemp Plant Program, and don’t get to follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too! Whether you're near or far from Frederick, MD, get the best organic CBD flower, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products on the market from Fingerboard Farm. Stop by for curbside pickup or shop online today!
From Seed to Sale — Fingerboard Farm is leading the way in the Hemp industry! We are on a mission to become Maryland’s leader in the Hemp Industry. Our Hemp farm is located in Ijamsville, Maryland, serving Frederick and Montgomery counties with wholesale and retail CBD and Hemp products. We formulate, using BHO (butane honey oil). Our CBD oil is extracted from our organically-grown, boutique-quality Hemp plants to produce highly effective (and potent) products that can help everyone with mental and physical ailments. We pride ourselves in having naturally grown as well as infusing 100% plant-based quality terpenes into our products to enhance flavor and boost potential therapeutic health benefits. Attain natural relief with a wide range of products from our farm near Frederick, MD, including organic CBD flower, Delta 8 and CBD gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens, capsules, oils/ tincture, tea, Delta 9 products, and pain relief créme.
Delivery & Curbside Pickup — We manage every step of the process and work together to give you excellent customer service. We offer same-day shipping on nationwide orders placed before 4 pm EST with a money-back guarantee. Customers can take advantage of our porch pickup service at our farm seven days a week after receiving notification that an order was processed.
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all of our best deals, tips, and updates. Get involved with our Adopt a Hemp Plant Program, and don’t get to follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too! Whether you're near or far from Frederick, MD, get the best organic CBD flower, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products on the market from Fingerboard Farm. Stop by for curbside pickup or shop online today!