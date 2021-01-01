About this product

Skywalker is a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid that helps patients knock out pain and relax into sleep after a long day of battling the Dark Side. The sativa side of this strain allows for a nice head high as well, but it isn’t overly hazy or unfocused. Skywalker was created by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion Seeds to combine the sweet fruity aroma of Blueberry with the growing strengths of the hardy, high-yielding Mazar.