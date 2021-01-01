Fire Bros.
Alien Gift - Indica (Fire Alien OG x God's Gift) Kief Concentrate 1g.
About this product
Alien Gift - Indica (Fire Alien OG x God's Gift) Kief Concentrate 1g.
SETI or not, here it comes. A distinctive purple exoskeleton gives this strain an out of this world look. Enjoy your high gravity earthling. Strong and sedative, we mostly smoke this at night…mostly.
SETI or not, here it comes. A distinctive purple exoskeleton gives this strain an out of this world look. Enjoy your high gravity earthling. Strong and sedative, we mostly smoke this at night…mostly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!