Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fire Bros.

Fire Bros.

Bazooka Bro - Sativa (Bubblegum x OG Kush) Kief Concentrate 1g.

About this product

Bazooka Bro - Sativa (Bubblegum x OG Kush) Kief Concentrate 1g.
(Bubblegum x OG Kush) - Sativa
Get it poppin’ cuz we’re blowing up the spot with a fruity throwback for you to chew on. 10 seconds of flavor guaranteed. Eye patch not included. Fluffy kief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!