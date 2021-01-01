Fire Bros.
Bazooka Bro - Sativa (Bubblegum x OG Kush) Kief Concentrate 1g.
Bazooka Bro - Sativa (Bubblegum x OG Kush) Kief Concentrate 1g.
(Bubblegum x OG Kush) - Sativa
Get it poppin’ cuz we’re blowing up the spot with a fruity throwback for you to chew on. 10 seconds of flavor guaranteed. Eye patch not included. Fluffy kief.
