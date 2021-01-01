Fire Bros.
CBDoobs Lime Skunk Infused Pre-Roll with CBD Isolate 1g.
About this product
(Green Ribbon x Lemon Skunk) with In House Oil - Sativa
What you gon’ do with all that skunk / All that skunk inside your trunk? We bringing the funk with you new main squeeze, grown to please. Yeah we got lime rhymes so get ready for Lime Time ™! Stay on that grind, get peeled back and end up with that lime rind. #bars
