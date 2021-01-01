About this product

CBDoobs PINEAPPLE PANCAKES PRE-ROLL 1g Fortified With CBD

Presenting our first, exclusive in-house cross: a happy little accident resulting from a clandestine late night dalliance between two of our favorite strains. Potent and syrupy sweet, with a characteristically sativa look, these burly buds will batter your senses, butter you up and are an essential part of a balanced breakfast.



Fire Family Lineage: (Pineapple Super Silver Haze x Blueberry Pancakes)



Pineapple Super Silver Haze: Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.



Blueberry Pancakes: Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia.



+CBD Isolate