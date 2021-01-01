Cherry Margarita (Black Cherry Soda/Pre-’98 Bubba x Frozen Margy) Hybrid - 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g
by Fire Bros.
About this product
(Black Cherry Soda/Pre-’98 Bubba x Frozen Margy) - Hybrid
"An exclusive, non-public release from our friends at Cannarado
Genetics, this tall drink will go down smooth. Reddish highlights give a
unique look and one whiff will put you right there on the cough drop
factory floor. Cheers!"
"An exclusive, non-public release from our friends at Cannarado
Genetics, this tall drink will go down smooth. Reddish highlights give a
unique look and one whiff will put you right there on the cough drop
factory floor. Cheers!"
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.