About this product
(London Pound Cake 75/Kushmints x Project 4516) Indica - Silver Batter 1g
Monkey see, monkey do… on that note, a bored ape yacht club nft special
edition collab with the OG Fire Bro. Ray aka @HeavySugar. Something fun
for this volatile new strain. Ride the ups and downs and get on board
the non-fungible tokin’ train. Right click, smoke as.
Monkey see, monkey do… on that note, a bored ape yacht club nft special
edition collab with the OG Fire Bro. Ray aka @HeavySugar. Something fun
for this volatile new strain. Ride the ups and downs and get on board
the non-fungible tokin’ train. Right click, smoke as.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.