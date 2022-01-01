(London Pound Cake 75/Kushmints x Project 4516) - Indica



Monkey see, monkey do... on that note, a bored ape yacht club nft special edition collab with the OG Fire Bro. Ray aka @HeavySugar. Something fun for this volatile new strain. Ride the ups and downs and get on board the non-fungible tokin’ train. Right click, smoke as.



Stimulus Packs are a more like a popcorn style, and lovingly under-trimmed.

Available in 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.