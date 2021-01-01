About this product

DARKWING DUCK TAPE:

I am the terror that flaps in the night, I am the seed that pops in your bowl, I am the stem that pokes through the paper! Get in the cartoon duck spirit and lose those pants as you sit back and unruffle your feathers with a sticky roll of 'fixes everything,' The Mallard from Ballard, Darkwing Duck Tape: Let's get dangerous!



Fire Family Lineage: (Original Glue x Do-Si-Do)



Original Glue: Original Glue (Original Glue), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (Original Glue).



Do-Si-Do: Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.