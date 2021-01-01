Fire Bros.
Donny Burger - Silver Tier Oil - Indica (GMO x Han Solo Burger) Concentrate 1g.
About this product
(GMO x Han Solo Burger) - Indica - Batter
We're finally ready to flip this seed pack hunted pheno winner to the public. You just need to add the char and enjoy the sizzle. Oh, Donny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling!
We're finally ready to flip this seed pack hunted pheno winner to the public. You just need to add the char and enjoy the sizzle. Oh, Donny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!