(Danny Deweedo x Pineapple Pancakes + CBD Isolate) Hybrid - CBDoobs Preroll
I don’t think we’ll have to ask you twice to try this in-house cross of two of our favorite flagship strains. Definitely not for kids, green slime not included. Dare to be different. Dare to be Fire Bros.
Available in 0.75g.
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.