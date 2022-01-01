(Danny Deweedo x Pineapple Pancakes) - Hybrid



I don’t think we’ll have to ask you twice to try this in-house cross of two of our favorite flagship strains. Definitely not for kids, green slime not included. Dare to be different. Dare to be Fire Bros.



Stimulus Packs are a more like a popcorn style, and lovingly under-trimmed.

Available in 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.