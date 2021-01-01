Fire Bros.
Double Stuffed - Indica (Platinum White x Cookies and Cream) Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g.
About this product
Double Stuffed - Indica (Platinum White x Cookies and Cream)
Double your pleasure and double your fun, 'cuz this is the good stuf. Be a smart cookie and stock up on snacks before twisting, drinking, or crumbling your way to a good time. There's no wrong way to smoke it!
