(Platinum White x Cookies and Cream)- Indica
Double your pleasure and double your fun, 'cuz this is the good stuff. Be a smart cookie and stock up on snacks before twisting, drinking, or crumbling your way to a good time. There's no wrong way to smoke it!
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.