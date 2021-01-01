About this product

ENCOURAGE MINTZ:

You're good enough, you're smart enough, and doggone it, people like you. This is going to be a banner year for you and things are really looking up. You should be proud of yourself. You deserve a nice relaxing, tasty smoke. You've earned it!



Fire Family Lineage: (Kush Mints x Zookies)



Kush Mints: Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.



Zookies: Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.