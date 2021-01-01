About this product
(Albert Walker x Tahoe Alien)- Hybrid - Sauce
Sometimes the originals are just better. Still riding high on our victory from 2013 Cannabis Cup, this latest crop takes us back to walking through the dank, piney forest to the celebratory feast with the tribe. May the Fire be with you. Yub Nub!!!
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.