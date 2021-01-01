Fire Bros.
EWOK - Hybrid (Albert Walker x Tahoe Alien) - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g.
About this product
(Albert Walker x Tahoe Alien) - Hybrid
Sometimes the originals are just better. Still riding high on our victory from 2013 Cannabis Cup, this latest crop takes us back to walking through the dank, piney forest to the celebratory feast with the tribe. May the Fire be with you. Yub Nub!!!
Sometimes the originals are just better. Still riding high on our victory from 2013 Cannabis Cup, this latest crop takes us back to walking through the dank, piney forest to the celebratory feast with the tribe. May the Fire be with you. Yub Nub!!!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!