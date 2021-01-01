About this product

FRANKENBERRY:

Technically, it's Frankenberry's Monster, but we're not here to split hairs. Fun fact: when the cereal was first released the coloring dye caused people to poop pink. Tasting Notes: A fruit forward indica favorite, get couch locked and loaded.



Fire Family Lineage: (Frankenstein x Berry White)



Frankenstein: Frankenstein is an 80% indica strain whose parents are unknown. Its potency is a talking point among patients and veteran consumers alike, who cherish this indica’s ability to push past the ceiling of their tolerance.



Berry White: Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.