About this product
(Secret Cookies x Kushmints- Pheno #3) - Indica
Get roasted and toasted with a big bowl of this unique, seed-pack hunted phenotype. Dropped nugs will always land butter-side up. Breakfast, brunch or dinner appropriate.
Available in 2x 0.5 gram joints.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.
State License(s)
416025
425450