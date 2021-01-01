Fire Bros.
French Toast Crunch - Gold Tier - Indica (Secret Cookies x Kushmints- Pheno #3) Concentrate 1g.
About this product
(Secret Cookies x Kushmints- Pheno #3) - Indica - Gold Tier
Get roasted and toasted with a big bowl of this unique, seed-pack hunted phenotype. Dropped nugs will always land butter-side up. Breakfast, brunch or dinner appropriate.
Get roasted and toasted with a big bowl of this unique, seed-pack hunted phenotype. Dropped nugs will always land butter-side up. Breakfast, brunch or dinner appropriate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!