About this product
(MAC's Power x Mango Lemonade x Donny burger x God's Gift x I-90 x Fugu Cookies x Pre-98 Bubba x The Glove x Guava Gelato Sherb x Crepe Ape x Lime Skunk x PBC x Sour Headstash x Double Dare x Cherry Margarita) Hybrid - Silver Terp Sugar 1g
"A weighty and potent witches' brew featuring 15 different strains!"
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.