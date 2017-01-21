Fire Bros.
Gelato (Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC) - High Terpene Fraction Sauce - Hybrid 1g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
These high terpene extracts are suitable as a bowl topper, or the perfect little dip for the tip of your favorite pre-roll. This potent punch of flavor will definitely enhance your smoking experience. Some see it as a cannabis condiment, some see it as the cherry on top of their cannabis sundae.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
