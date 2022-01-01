About this product
(Granddaddy Purp x OG Kush) Indica - Platinum Diamonds
God's Gift is a clone-only phenotype that has been part of the Fire Bros. family for more than 10 years. This crowd pleaser with its overwhelming scent of cotton candy and sweet berries is one of our all time favorites.
Available in 1g.
God's Gift is a clone-only phenotype that has been part of the Fire Bros. family for more than 10 years. This crowd pleaser with its overwhelming scent of cotton candy and sweet berries is one of our all time favorites.
Available in 1g.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.