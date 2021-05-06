Fire Bros.
Gorilla Goo - Indica (GG4 x Afgoo) 4 Pack Pre-Rolls 0.75g Each
About this product
Gorilla Goo - Indica (GG4 x Afgoo) 4 Pack Pre-Rolls 0.75g Each
This baby will leave you beating your chest, speechless and guaranteed going goo goo ga ga over it. Load up and smoke up the sticky till the goo gone. It's goo to the last drop.
This baby will leave you beating your chest, speechless and guaranteed going goo goo ga ga over it. Load up and smoke up the sticky till the goo gone. It's goo to the last drop.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!