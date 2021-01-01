Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fire Bros.

Fire Bros.

Groundhog Day (Memory Loss x Falkor) Sativa - Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g

Product rating:

About this product

GROUNDHOG DAY:
Have we been here and done this before? Does every day feel like the same day over and over again? There's never been a better time to go to ground. Cast shadows predicting at least 6 more weeks of quarantine.

Fire Family Lineage:
(Memory Loss x Falkor)

Memory Loss:
Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

Falkor:
Our never-ending strain hunt brings you one of the Stranger Things we've grown. Reach the sky / Fly a fantasy / Dream a dream / An d what you see will be. Will Leave you flying high and full of Big Luck Dragon Energy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!