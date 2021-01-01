Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fire Bros.

Fire Bros.

Ice Cream Cake - Indica (Wedding Cake x Gelato #33) Kief Concentrate 1g.

About this product

Ice Cream Cake - Indica (Wedding Cake x Gelato #33) Kief Concentrate 1g.
Turns out you can have your cake and smoke it too. Undebatably and undeniably better than your dry, standard cake fare. May cause brain freeze.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!