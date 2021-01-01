Fire Bros.
Ice Cream Cake - Indica (Wedding Cake x Gelato #33) Kief Concentrate 1g.
About this product
Turns out you can have your cake and smoke it too. Undebatably and undeniably better than your dry, standard cake fare. May cause brain freeze.
