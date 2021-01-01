About this product
(Ice Cream Cake x ICEE Sherbet)- Indica
Stimulus Packs 3.5g, 7g
Two frozen desserts, both alike in dignity (In fair Seattle where we lay our scene).
From ancient grudge break to new mutiny
Where civil terpenes make civil nugs so green.
From forth the fatal loins of these two foes
A star-studded strain comes info being.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.