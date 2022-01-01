About this product
(Lemon G x Grape Pie) Sativa - High Terpene Extract Cart
Cool lemon, refreshing citrus and a clear-headed high makes this exclusive Fire Bros. cut a lovely daytime smoke. So dip into the slush fund and have yourself some slushee fun. Thank you, please smoke again.
Available in 1g.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.