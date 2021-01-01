Loading…
Logo for the brand Fire Bros.

Fire Bros.

Lemon Slushee - Sativa (Lemon G x Grape Pie) - Dry Sift Rosin Concentrate 1g.

About this product

(Lemon G x Grape Pie) - Sativa

Cool lemon, refreshing citrus and a clear-headed high makes this exclusive Fire Bros. cut a lovely daytime smoke. So dip into the slush fund and have yourself some slushee fun. Thank you, please smoke again.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!