Fire Bros.
Lemon Slushee - Silver Tier Oil - Sativa (Lemon G x Grape Pie) Concentrate 1g.
About this product
(Lemon G x Grape Pie) - Sativa Silver Tier Oil - Batter
Cool lemon, refreshing citrus and a clear-headed high makes this exclusive Fire Bros. cut a lovely daytime smoke. So dip into the slush fund and have yourself some slushee fun. Thank you, please smoke again.
