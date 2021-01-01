About this product

Lime Skunk (Green Ribbon x Lemon Skunk)

Sativa - Preroll 4 Pack 0.75g Each

What you gon’ do with all that skunk / All that skunk inside your trunk? We bringing the funk with you new main squeeze, grown to please. Yeah we got lime rhymes so get ready for Lime Time ™! Stay on that grind, get peeled back and end up with that lime rind. #bars