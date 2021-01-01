About this product
Lime Skunk (Green Ribbon x Lemon Skunk)
Sativa - Preroll 4 Pack 0.75g Each
What you gon’ do with all that skunk / All that skunk inside your trunk? We bringing the funk with you new main squeeze, grown to please. Yeah we got lime rhymes so get ready for Lime Time ™! Stay on that grind, get peeled back and end up with that lime rind. #bars
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.