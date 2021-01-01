Fire Bros.
Little Bigfoot - Indica (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
About this product
Little Bigfoot
(GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) - Indica
Going head-to-head against it's sister pheno, this one had some big shoes to fill but stepped up to the challenge. Eat, smoke, and be hairy!
