Fire Bros.

Little Bigfoot - Indica (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.

Little Bigfoot
(GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) - Indica
Going head-to-head against it's sister pheno, this one had some big shoes to fill but stepped up to the challenge. Eat, smoke, and be hairy!
