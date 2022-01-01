About this product
(OG Kush x Sour Diesel) Hybrid
♫Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-do
I have a tester shelf strain for you
Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee-dee
If you are wise, you'll buy a jar…or three♫
♫Having the munchies is totally sweet
Put on some headphones, listen to beats
Nothing is wrong, getting wonderfully high
But be very careful, you can’t actually fly♫
Available in 3.5g.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.