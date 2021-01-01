About this product

MANBEARPIG OG:

We decided the unique percentage of this strain demanded an appropriately legendary animal name in homage. Like its namesake, this is a freakish hybrid and after you try it we think you'll agree: it's a BEAST.



Fire Family Lineage: (Animal Cookies x Legend OG)



Animal Cookies: Animal Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.



Legend OG: Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.