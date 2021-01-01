Fire Bros.
Melonatta - Silver Tier Live Sauce - Hybrid (Lemon Tree x Sour Zkittlez) Concentrate 1g.
About this product
This strain is Melon Ballin' out of control. It's ripe for the
pickin, will leave you out of your gourd and you atta try it. When life
gives you melons, make melonade. Taste the Flame, Bro.
