Fire Bros.
Mimosa - Sativa (Clementine x Purple Punch) Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g.
About this product
MIMOSA
Brunch is back baby! A refreshing and effervescent treat. More fun than a re-run of Sex in the City.
Fire Family Lineage: (Clementine x Purple Punch)
Clemetine: Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Purple Punch: Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
