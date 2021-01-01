Peanut Butter Crunch - (Peanut Butter Crunch x French Toast Crunch) Indica - Rocks & Sauce 1g
by Fire Bros.
Extra crunch and always lands butter side up.
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.