Pineapple Pancakes (Pineapple Super Silver Haze x Blueberry Pancakes) Sativa - Preroll 0.75g
by Fire Bros.
About this product
Pineapple Pancakes (Pineapple Super Silver Haze x Blueberry Pancakes)
Sativa - Preroll 0.75g
Presenting our first, exclusive in-house cross: a happy little accident resulting from a
clandestine late night dalliance between two of our favorite strains. Potent and syrupy sweet, with a characteristically sativa look. These burly buds will batter your senses, butter you up and are an essential part of a balanced breakfast
Sativa - Preroll 0.75g
Presenting our first, exclusive in-house cross: a happy little accident resulting from a
clandestine late night dalliance between two of our favorite strains. Potent and syrupy sweet, with a characteristically sativa look. These burly buds will batter your senses, butter you up and are an essential part of a balanced breakfast
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.