About this product

(Pineapple Super Silver Haze x Blueberry Pancakes) - Sativa - Cola Jar

Weight May Vary



Presenting our first, exclusive in-house cross: a happy little accident resulting from a clandestine late night dalliance between two of our favorite strains. Potent and syrupy sweet, with a characteristically sativa look. These burly buds will batter your senses, butter you up and are an essential part of a balanced breakfast.