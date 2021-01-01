Fire Bros.
Pineapple Pancakes - Sativa - Dry Sift Rosin 1g.
About this product
Dry Sift Rosin
(Pineapple Super Silver Haze x Blueberry Pancakes) - Sativa
Presenting our first, exclusive in-house cross: a happy little accident resulting from a clandestine late night dalliance between two of our favorite strains. Potent and syrupy sweet, with a characteristically sativa look. These burly buds will batter your senses, butter you up and are an essential part of a balanced breakfast.
