Fire Bros.
Pineapple Pancakes - Sativa (Pineapple SSH x Blueberry Pancakes) 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
About this product
Presenting our first, exclusive in-house cross: a happy little accident resulting from a clandestine late night dalliance between two of our favorite strains. Potent and syrupy sweet, with a characteristically sativa look. These burly buds will batter your senses, butter you up and are an essential part of a balanced breakfast.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!