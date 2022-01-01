About this product
(Fruity Pebbles x Durban Poison) Sativa
SHE'S SO (FLY) SHE'LL DRIVE YOU RIGHT OUT OF YOUR MIND AND STEAL
YOUR HEART WHEN YOU'RE BLIND BEWARE SHE'S SCHEMIN', SHE'LL MAKE YOU THINK YOU'RE DREAMIN'
YOU'LL FALL IN LOVE AND YOU'LL BE SCREAMING, DEMON, OOH
Stimulus Packs are a more like a popcorn style, and lovingly under-trimmed.
Available in 3.5g, 7g.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.