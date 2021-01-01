About this product
Pop Tart
(Sour Headstash x Ice Cream-Sherbet) - Indica
Not recommended for those who insist on having their pop tarts cold. Crazy Good!
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.