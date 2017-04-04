Fire Bros.
Pre-98 Bubba (Bubba Kush from before 98 phenotype) - High Terpene Fraction Sauce - Indica 1g
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
PRE-98 BUBBA:
Take a trip a memory lane at let yourself be pleasantly haunted by the ghost of marjiuanas past with this classic strain from the before time, the long long ago.
Fire Family Lineage:
Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
