Fire Bros.
Slushberry - Sativa (Lemon Slushee x Memberberry) - Dry Sift Rosin Concentrate 1g.
About this product
Dry Sift Rosin
(Lemon Slushee x Memberberry) - Sativa
Stay Summer cool with this citrusy Sativa darling. Crack open a jar, find a nice hammock and get your lounge on. Pairs well with sand, sandals and sangria.
(Lemon Slushee x Memberberry) - Sativa
Stay Summer cool with this citrusy Sativa darling. Crack open a jar, find a nice hammock and get your lounge on. Pairs well with sand, sandals and sangria.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!