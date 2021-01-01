Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fire Bros.

Fire Bros.

Slushberry - Sativa (Lemon Slushee x Memberberry) - Dry Sift Rosin Concentrate 1g.

About this product

Dry Sift Rosin
(Lemon Slushee x Memberberry) - Sativa
Stay Summer cool with this citrusy Sativa darling. Crack open a jar, find a nice hammock and get your lounge on. Pairs well with sand, sandals and sangria.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!