About this product
(The Soap x Runtz - Pheno #8) - Hybrid
Found this effervescent new addition by popping seed packs and seeing what bubbled up... but remember, if it's not grown in the Champagne region of France, it's just sparkling weed. Rub-a-dub-dub, enjoy the bud.
Available as 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.